Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Netizens crack up with memes

It shouldn’t be funny but it is as netizens take over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding news and make the most LOL content. Since the wedding event including the pre-wedding festivities are extremely guarded and private with only families of both sides invited for the same, there is a lot of hearty content on the internet that will will make your day.

A fan on Twitter wrote, “One more Bachelor gone into trap.. Heartbreaking #RanbirKapoor #RanbirAliaWedding. Girls be like,” along with Shehnaaz Gill's ‘Kya karu main mar jau (so what, should I die now)’ meme.

Another wrote, “The Alia-Ranbir wedding is the biggest thing to happen in Chembur since Tastings opened #aliaranbirwedding.”

And news channels on the wedding day:

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, husband and daughter were the first to arrive at the Vastu residence in Mumbai. Then came Pooja Bhatt and father Mahesh Bhatt. Ranbir’s cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor were also seen in silver and gold respectively for the functions.

Fans of the couple also wrote how much double the effort Alia and Ranbir have increased for the paparazzi who are currently struggling to get a glimpse of the functions and the bride or groom. One wrote, “Ranbir Alia announce wedding date: Bollywood journalists like” along with a picture of NASA scientists hugging each other while celebrating successful landing of their rover on Mars.

*Ranbir Alia announce wedding date*



Viral bhayani, Pinkvilla, Filmfare and other bollywood journalists :

Then there was a meme showing a picture of designer Manish Malhotra sleeping on a bed of currency notes. Manish is a good friend of the Kapoors and Bhatts.

Also, photoshopped pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been flooding the internet as to how they will look as they turn bride and groom for their wedding. The couple is set to tie the knot on April 14.