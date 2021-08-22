Raksha Bandhan: Netflix films that celebrate the love between siblings

You can love them or you can hate them, whatever be the case there’s no way you can ignore your siblings. This RakshaBandhan, enjoy a selection of movies that celebrate this special bond from fighting with each other to keeping secrets and always having each other’s backs.



This RakshaBandhan, here is a collection of movies on Netflix, ranging from popular favourites to heartfelt stories, that celebrate siblings. So whether you stay together or apart from your siblings, Netflix and chill is a great idea!

Dil Dhadakne Do

A complete family drama, this all time favourite film touches a chord for its realistic yet sensitive depiction of relationships. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra shine in their portrayal of siblings who always have each other's backs.



The Sky Is Pink



The beautifully knit story is about the struggles of a family where the daughter is affected by a rare condition. The emotional roller coaster also highlights the bond between siblings as it matures over time.



Tribhanga



It’s all about championing sisterhood in this heart-warming tale of relationships. The underlying message of women empowerment makes for a refreshing watch.



Dangal



Wrestling occupies centrestage in this movie starring Aamir Khan that is also a poignant portrayal of a father’s journey to transform his daughters into champions in an otherwise male-dominated sport. The bond between the two sisters as they come to terms with their father’s strong will to come into their own makes Dangal a must watch.



Little Women



This coming-of-age story is based on a classic written by Louisa May Alcott. Set during the time of the 19th century Civil War in America, it chronicles the lives of four sisters each determined to live life on her own terms - which is both timeless and timely.



Yes Day



How often have parents said ‘no’ to their kids? This movie centres around a mom and dad who usually say no and decide to say yes to their kids' wildest requests! Filled with comical mayhem and easy dialogues, this one is a perfect choice if you are looking for something light.

