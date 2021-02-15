Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Roohi' to release on this date

Writer-director Hardik Mehta's new film 'Roohi' starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor has got a release date.



The film will be releasing in theatres on March 11, the makers announced on Monday.



Mehta, who is credited for co-writing series 'Pataal Lok' and has directed 'Kamyab', has directed the film from a script penned by 'Fukrey' helmer Mrigdeep Singh Lamba who also serves as a co-producer on the movie.



The film is one of the first Bollywood projects to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Presented by Jio Studios & Maddock Films, 'Roohi' also stars Varun Sharma.



Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said, 'Roohi' takes the genre of horror-comedy a notch above the banner's 2018 hit 'Stree", which also featured Rao.



The film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.



According to reports, the film was earlier scheduled to release last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. 'Roohi' will release in over 1,500 screens across the country.