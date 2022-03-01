Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas offer puja on Mahashivratri 2022, wish fans

It’s Indian festival Mahashivratri today as Priyanka Chopra shared a beautiful picture of her home wishing fans on the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared a picture where she is visible with her husband Nick Jonas as they are seated in front of a Shiva statue while praying. The trio was seated with a priest.

For the special puja, Nick Jonas was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama while Priyanka Chopra opted for a baby pink floral outfit. They had their backs against the camera.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Har har Mahadev! Happy Mahashivratri to everyone celebrating."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have kept away from the limelight ever since they announced the arrival of their first child together. They became parents to a girl child via surrogacy. They are yet to announce the name of their child.