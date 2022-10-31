Priyanka Chopra Jonas returns to India after three years; shares pic from airport

Nothing compares to the joy of returning home after living abroad for long. And, for Bollywood-turned-Holywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the joy has quadrupled as she is making her way back to India after three long years.

Sharing her excitement on social media, Priyanka posted a picture of her boarding pass and wrote, "Finally..going home after almost 3 years" She also added a red heart emoji in the caption.

After tieing the knot with Nick Jonas, Priyanka has mostly lived in the US. She also had several Hollywood projects in her kitty, which kept her in London for months. Between welcoming her daughter Malti via surrogacy and fulfilling her professional duties, the actress didn't have any time to return to India. And, she had to wait for three years to book her flight back to Mumbai.

Back in May, it was reported that Priyanka is expected to return to India in September for 'Jee Le Zara' shoot. However, Alia Bhatt's pregnancy led to a delay in the film's shooting schedule and Priyanka also got a few more weeks to spend with her husband and daughter in the US. Now, it seems that the actress has more reasons than one to make her way back to her Mumbai home.

In January 2022 on Mother's Day, Priyanka announced that she and Nick welcomed a daughter via surrogacy. Sharing first photo of her baby, the actress wrote, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

On the work front, Priyanka will soon start shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in India. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.