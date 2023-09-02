Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire delayed! Read more details inside

After much speculation, it has been confirmed that Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire release has been pushed to a later date. The film starring Baahubali actor Prabhas was set to hit theatres on September 28th, however, now the film will hit the theatres in November this year. The exact release date has not been revealed yet.



Coming from the house of the biggest action director, Prashanth Neel is indeed a big reason for audience excitement, and considering the same he is also not leaving any stone unturned to deliver the best to the audience. He is in no mood to hurry for its release.

Gadar 2 is unstoppable at box office! Sunny Deol's film to enter Rs 5 billion club



As per the source close to the project, "Director Prashanth Neel doesn't want to compromise on the final product of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Hence he has decided to work on the post-production to prioritise every detail to be perfect despite the buzz for the film being at a time high. However, to ensure the best product to be delivered to the audience, the probability of film release is high in November. Meanwhile, the director is working on the post-production, and the makers, Hombale Films will soon announce the film's new release date.''

#BreakingNews…

PRABHAS: ‘SALAAR’ TO ARRIVE IN NOV… #Salaar is NOT arriving on 28 Sept 2023, it’s OFFICIAL now… The post-production work of this #Prabhas starrer is going on in full swing… #HombaleFilms - the producers - are bringing the film in Nov 2023… New release date… pic.twitter.com/SbOLGSobz5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2023 ×

While the release of Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was being eagerly tracked by the masses, this news has indeed pushed the interest a notch higher as to see what Prashanth Neel is about to come up with this time. The film is indeed one of the biggest films that marks the first collaboration between the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas.



Earlier, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on X, earlier known as Twitter, ''#BreakingNews…PRABHAS: ‘SALAAR’ TO ARRIVE IN NOV… #Salaar is NOT arriving on 28 Sept 2023, it’s OFFICIAL now… The post-production work of this #Prabhas starrer is going on in full swing… #HombaleFilms - the producers - are bringing the film in Nov 2023… New release date soon.''



Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Sriya Reddy. The pan-India project has been described as a one-of-a-kind project that the audience has never seen before. It will be dark and full of action.

The release date of Salaar has been booked by Fukrey 3. On Friday, the makers revealed that the movie has been brought forward, and instead of a December 1 release, it will now hit theatres on September 28.



Directed by the talented Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, written by Vipul Vig, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Fukrey 3 boasts of a stellar ensemble cast featuring the remarkable Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha. Ali Fazal is one of the lead actors who will not be reprising his role in the third instalment.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE