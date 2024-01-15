Prabhas announces his next The Raja Saab with director Maruthi

After a good commercial run for his latest film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, actor Prabhas announced what's up next for him in 2024. Prabhas shared a first-look poster from his next film, which will be a horror entertainer titled The Raja Saab. The film will be directed by Maruthi under the People Media Factory banner. Touted as a pan-Indian film, The Raja Saab will have an ensemble cast and will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. It will be produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, with co-producer Vivek Kuchibotla.

The Raja Saab has roped in National Award-winning music composer, Thaman S, who is regarded as one of the most prominent and gifted musical talents in Telugu and Tamil cinema. He is best known for his work in the 2020 musical hit Ala Vaikuntapuramulo.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Maruthi is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Telugu cinema. he is credited with family films like Prati Roju Pandage, Prema Katha Chitram, and Mahanubhavudu amongst many others. On his association with Prabhas on the new film, Maruthi said, "The Raja Saab stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is surely to leave audiences amazed.”

Maruthi shared the first look poster from the film and called it Prabhas’ special Pongal treat for fans worldwide.