Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Verma shoot for 'Devotion of Suspect X' in Darjeeling, pics leaked from the sets

Vijay Varma is the actor to watch out for this year as he is shooting back to back for various exciting projects in multiple cities. Currently, he is enjoying his shoot time in Darjeeling with Kareena Kapoor Khan for their upcoming project, 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Sujoy Ghosh.



Recently, a few pictures of the two talented stars shooting in the hill station were leaked where Kareena and Vijay could be seen bonding in between takes. Kareena had also posted a reel of them enjoying french fries with chaat masala.

Vijay also took pictures with the city school kids. Those pictures were shared on the social media page by one of the kids who seem to be humbled by the star's grounded personality.

Have a look:-





'Devotion of Suspect X' is an adaptation of a novel by Japanese author Keigo Higashino. The novel has been adopted in the Tamil language as well.

Also Read: Shyam Benegal reacts to 'Mujib-The Making Of A Nation' trailer backlash

Vijay has one of the most exciting lineups of highly awaited projects including 'Darlings' with Alia Bhatt, his next with Sujoy Ghosh, 'Fallen' with Sonakshi Sinha, the untitled project by Sumit Saxena and the third season of 'Mirzapur'.

