Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding details: Rs 10 Lakh suite, guest list and all you need to know

The picturesque city of Udaipur has been one of the celebrities' favourite wedding destinations. And, like many others, actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get hitched in the royal wedding ceremony in the city of Lakes.

The couple are set to tie the knot over the weekend in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The ceremonies are scheduled for September 23 and 24.

Before the big day, inside details about Parineeti and Raghav's dream wedding are coming out, and it seems like no stone has been left unturned to make it one of the most memorable days for Parineeti and Raghav. As the big day nears, details like their wedding venue, guest list, attire, food, and much more have been in the news all over.

Some of the ultra-luxurious properties in the town have been booked, like the Taj Lake Palace and the Leela Palace. As per India Today, the wedding will take place at the Leela Palace. And the Maharaja Suite of the plush hotel, which costs around Rs 10 lakh per day, has been booked for the couple.

The suite offers a majestic view of the lake and is spread over 3,500 square feet. All the guests will be welcomed in Mewari style.

When it comes to food, several renowned chefs have been hired to cook Punjabi delicacies.

What will the bride and groom be wearing at their wedding?

While it's still not clear what Parineeti and Raghav are going to wear at their wedding, one thing we are all very sure of is that it is going to be exquisite and breathtaking.

For the wedding, Raghav is wearing clothes designed by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he shared, ''It's been a crazy week for us designing his outfits. He (Raghav) has no time for fittings as he has been busy with political work. Somehow we have managed to do everything. I have designed everything for him, outfits for all occasions from casual to formal looks. He's my nephew, my real sister's son. He has been wearing outfits designed by me since he was 9 years old.”

Meanwhile, Pari will be wearing her favourite designer Manish Malhotra outfit for her big day.

According to reports, the couple has decided on a no-phone policy.

Who all are coming to the wedding?

The wedding is a high-profile one, and it is expected that Bollywood celebrities and politicians will be attending the functions spread across two days in various locations in Udaipur. According to reports, the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan—Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Bhupesh Baghel, and Ashok Gehlot—will be in attendance.

Priyanka Chopra is likely to attend the wedding festivities. It is not known yet if her husband, singer Nick Jonas, will be attending the functions or not.

The bride and groom get a warm welcome at Udaipur.

After wrapping up the Delhi ceremonies, on Friday, the bride-to-be, Parineeti, and her beau, Raghav Chadha, left for Udaipur for their destination wedding. On Friday morning, the couple were spotted at the Delhi airport together. Hours later, several videos of the couple getting a warm welcome from Dhol Beats at the Udaipur airport emerged online.

