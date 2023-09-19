Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha in Delhi to kickstart pre-wedding functions

Our very own big fat Bollywood is just on the cards as Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha get set to wed towards the last of this month. The two who have kept all pre-wedding events very intimate including their engagement party that happened earlier this year. The two are now in Delhi ahead of another series of pre-wedding events followed by their wedding in Rajasthan.

Raghav Chadha's house getting decked up for pre-wedding events

Raghav Chadha’s house was seen getting decked for the events. A video of goods being carried inside Raghav’s home surfaced online with their fans getting excited to see the bride and groom decked up in festive wear.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get married on September 24.

On Sunday, Parineeti was seen arriving at Delhi airport to kickstart her wedding celebrations. Her fiance Raghav Chadha had come to the airport to receive her personally. They twinned in blue shirts.

Wedding to be a week-long affair

As for the wedding, it is reported to be a week-long affair. Their wedding will take place on September 24 in Udaipur. The families will begin the celebrations with a cricket match that will take place in Delhi. The two are very passionate about the sport. Then their functions will spread across cities starting from Delhi. Later, they’ll move to Udaipur for the main wedding ceremony, followed by a reception in Chandigarh and another one in Delhi. Here's a look at their reception card that went viral recently.

A source quoted in an HT report said, “The wedding festivities are set to start in Delhi on September 17 with ardaas and shabad kirtan, which will be followed with some intimate get-togethers for the close family members. Following which the whole family along with the bride and groom will head to Udaipur for the grand wedding.”

In Udaipur, the celebrations will begin on September 23 with a welcome lunch, which is titled Grains of Love. It will be followed by a 90s theme party. Most of these celebrations will be taking place in the Leela Palace in Udaipur. The wedding will take place at the hotel Taj Lake.

