Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding reception invite goes viral, see pic

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are all set to marry at a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan's Udaipur city later in September. Multiple reports state that the wedding rituals will take place on 23 and 24 September at the Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. A photo of their reception invite has gone viral on social media.

Parineeti- Raghav's reception to take place in Chandigarh



Raghav Chadha, an MP of Aam Aadmi Party and Bollywood actresss Parineeti Chopra will tie the knot on 24 September. The pre-wedding festivities will begin a day earlier, state reports. A wedding reception will be hosted by Chadha's parents in Chandigarh on 30 September.



A picture of the invite for their reception is doing the rounds of the internet. The invitation is from the groom’s side.

According to the invite, the reception will take place at Taj Chandigarh on September 30. The invite reads, “Alka and Sunil Chadha, parents of Raghav Chadha invite you for the Reception lunch of their son ‘Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023 at Taj Chandigarh (sic).” Here’s the picture:

The grand wedding in Rajasthan



Reports state that preparations are on full swing in both the hotels in Udaipur, where the pre-wedding festivities and wedding ceremony will take place. The wedding will be attended by several people, including AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.



Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are also likely to grace the occasion.



Parineeti and Raghav got engaged at the Kapurthala House in Delhi on 13 May, 2023. Priyanka Chopra, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, former union ministers P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and others had attended the ceremony.

