Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kadak Singh to release on ZEE5

Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kadak Singh will get a direct-to-digital release. This will mark the second collaboration between national award-winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and ZEE5 after the success of Yami Gautam starrer Lost. Produced by Wiz Films, HT Content Studio, and KVN and co-produced by Shyam Sunder and Indrani Mukherjee, Kadak Singh also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Jaya Ahsan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja and Varun Buddhadev in prominent roles.

Billed as a mystery and suspense thriller, Kadak Singh follows the perplexing journey of AK Shrivastav (Pankaj Tripathi) as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past. Amidst the process of piecing together his life, the film delves into his quest to expose the truth behind a significant financial crime.

The direct-to-digital film, Kadak Singh is set to premiere on ZEE5 later this year.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “From Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Haddi to Jaanbaaz: Hindustan Ke and Taj, this has been a good year for us at ZEE5 on the original movies and series front. We have stayed true to our commitment of the customer first and brought forth India’s cultural essence through extraordinary and unique stories. Now we bring another exciting direct-to-digital release, Kadak Singh featuring the national award-winning director-actor duo Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Pankaj Tripathi. This is our second collaboration with Aniruddha (Tony da) after our last film, Lost, and our third collaboration with Pankaj Tripathi. We are looking forward to Kadak Singh’s release on ZEE5 later this year".