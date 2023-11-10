K-pop singer Nahee dies at 24; last Instagram post goes viral

In a rather strange turn of events, a young and vibrant singer died tragically. Just 24, K-pop singer Nahee passed away with her family and agency both clueless about the reason for her sudden death. She died on November 8 and the local authorities are still investigating the cause of her death.

Various Korean news portals have reported that the funeral of Nahee will take place today, November 10, at the central funeral hall in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do.

As news of her death became a viral topic on the internet, fans couldn’t help but notice her final Instagram post. Interestingly, the post was shared on November 7, a few hours before she died. She shared a selfie looking straight into the camera while wearing a winter coat.

Nahee rose to fame as an independent artist in South Korea. She entered the music scene in 2019 with her first single "Blue City", which was later followed by popular hits such as "Blue Night" and "Gloomy Day". Her latest release, titled "Rose", was unveiled just four months ago.