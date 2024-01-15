Not Sushmita Sen, but this actress was the first choice for Aarya

Sushmita Sen made her strongest foray into acting in 2020 with the first season of the critically acclaimed series Aarya. Sen made a new generation of fans with her role as Aarya Sareen, who enters the world of crime to save her kids. While it's impossible to imagine someone else playing the role of dynamic Aarya, what if we told you that Sen was not the first choice for the lead role?

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who is gearing up for the release of her next web series, Karmma Calling, recently revealed why she turned down the role of Aarya.

During her recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Raveena explained why she turned down the Aarya script offered by director Ram Madhvani.

In hopes of doing something new that the audience has never seen before, Raveena chose Aranyak as her digital debut show. Talking about the same, the actress told the outlet, ''While these were really exciting scripts, but somewhere I wanted to do something that the audience have never got a chance to see me as before. Hence, I chose Aranyak to be my digital debut. It really worked well for me. That year was just full of awards. That gamble paid off."

Saying that she wanted to do every project that was offered to her, Tandon added, “There are many times when I've met Ram and Nikhil Madhok from Hotstar then, that I said, ‘We have to do something (together).’ I'm really waiting to work with Ram. I had to explain to him why I couldn't do Aarya. Then he understood my reason.''

Raveena will next be seen in the web show Not Karmma Calling. In the Disney Plus Hotstar show, she will play the grey character of Indira Kothari.

The show, which will be released on January 26 on Disney Plus, was offered to the actress 10 years ago. However, Raveena couldn't say yes to the project back then because of her son Ranbir, who was very young.

At the press event, the actor shared, ''I am a spiritual person. So I believe you reap what you sow. This journey with the show has been planned by the universe. I was offered the show ten years back but I couldn’t commit so many days back then since my son Ranbir was born. But it was karma that brought this back to me after ten years.”