Sonu Sood reacts to the viral video of passenger attacking pilot, urges public to be patient
Due to extreme fog conditions in North India, many flights have been delayed. The shocking cockpit incident took place on the IndiGo flight (6E-2175) from Delhi to Goa. The video shows a male passenger in a yellow hoodie attacking the pilot after he shared that the flight had been delayed.
In a shocking turn of events, an IndiGO pilot was assaulted by a passenger inside the aircraft after he announced the flight had been delayed. The video of the shocking incident quickly went viral, garnering strong reactions from netizens condemning the behaviour of the passenger.
Soon after the video became the talk of the internet, actor Sonu Soon reacted to the incident and the violent behaviour of the passenger. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared the screengrab of the viral video, as he went on to urge the public to show some patience as airlines don't have any control over the weather.
He added, ''We need to understand some situations are beyond anyone's control and everyone deserves to be respected."
On his Instagram stories, the actor wrote, ''Soon self-defence training programs will become mandatory for airline staff if people continue to behave in such unruly ways!!"
In another IG story, he wrote along with the picture of a jam-packed airport, "Be kind to the crew and airline staff. Delays don't happen because of them."
Sood has been one of the Bollywood actors who has never shied away from putting his point forward.
A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable ! @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/SkdlpWbaDd— Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) January 14, 2024
The passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria, was apprehended, and an FIR was filed against him. "We will take appropriate legal action against the accused," news agency ANI reported.