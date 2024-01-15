Nagarjuna cancels Maldives trip amid controversy over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Renowned Telugu actor Nagarjuna has decided to cancel his planned trip to the Maldives following controversial remarks made against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by some officials in the island nation.

Initially looking forward to a holiday in the Maldives on January 17 after wrapping up his commitments on Bigg Boss and Naa Saami Ranga, Nagarjuna changed his plans after taking note of the comments made against PM Modi. He clarified that his decision was not driven by fear but rather a concern for the "unhealthy" nature of the remarks.

Talking to lyricist Chandrabose and lyricist MM Keeravaani, Nagarjuna said in an episode on YouTube by Telugu Film Producers Council, “I was working for 75 days for Bigg Boss and Naa Saami Ranga without a break. Now, I have cancelled my tickets, and I am looking forward to going to Lakshadweep next week. Did not cancel it because of fear or anything. I cancelled the tickets because it is not healthy."

Expressing his displeasure with the comments made against PM Modi, Nagarjuna emphasised, “Whatever they have said or the statements they have made were not healthy at all, and it's not right, and he is our Prime Minister. He is leading 1.5 billion people. He is the leader of 1.5 billion people and however they treated him is not right… They are facing the repercussions. For every action, there is a reaction."

Nagarjuna went on to discuss the allure of the Bangaram Islands in Lakshadweep, indicating his plans to visit the picturesque location soon. He also encouraged MM Keeravani to consider a trip to Lakshadweep.