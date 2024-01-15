HanuMan: Teja Sajja's Telugu film shatters box office record, comes out as first hit of 2024

The first surprise hit of the year 2024 is here. The mythological movie HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, has been garnering a lot of praise from the audience, and with each passing day, the buzz around the movie continues to grow across all social media platforms.

Released on January 12, a few days before the festival Pongal, Prashanth Varma's Telugu drama has been shattering records. With whopping earnings in the opening weekend, the movie has surpassed the first three collections of Hindi-dubbed versions of blockbusters like KGF: Chapter 1 and Kantara.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers for the movie. The superhero movie has earned Rs 12.26 crore (Rs 122.6 million) at the box office. The movie's Hindi version earned Rs 2.15 crore (Rs 21.5 million) on Friday, Rs 4.05 crore (Rs 40.5 million) on Saturday, and Rs 6.06 crore (Rs 60.5 million) on Sunday, taking the movie's total collection to Rs 12.26 crore (Rs 122.6 million). Here’s the BIGGG SURPRISE… #HanuMan first *3-day* [opening weekend] total is HIGHER than #KGF [first part] and #Kantara, at par with #Pushpa [note: all #Hindi dubbed versions]… Yes, you read it right!#HanuMan emerges FIRST HIT OF 2024… Packs an impressive total in its… pic.twitter.com/OkzYxnmkmc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2024 × So far, the movie has Rs 40.65 crore (Rs 406 million) in India.

Taran Adarsh wrote on X, ''#HanuMan emerges FIRST HIT OF 2024… Packs an impressive total in its *opening weekend*… While mass pockets continue to dominate, the national chains have also joined the party… Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 6.06 cr. Total: ₹ 12.26 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. Going forward, the strong hold in mass sectors is a big plus, since these pockets will be driving its biz on weekdays… Also, as highlighted yesterday, the lack of major releases - till #Fighter [25 Jan] - should help #HanuMan cement its status.''

The movie has been earning moolah at the theatres despite the tough competition from the big films at the box office, such as Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, and Dhanush's Captain Miller. What is HanuMan about?

The action-adventure fantasy revolves around a simple boy named Hanumanthu, who gains superpowers from the blessings of Lord Hanuman. With his special abilities, Hanumanthu starts fighting against all the wrongdoings in his village, Anjanadri.



The movie marks the second collaboration between Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja. The film also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai among others.