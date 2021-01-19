No more speculation! Deepika Padukone confirms Shah Rukh Khan returning to big screen with 'Pathan'

No more speculative reports as Deepika Padukone confirms Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen with 'Pathan'.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in ‘Zero’ with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film, however, bombed at the box office.

In a recent interview with Femina, Deepika Padukone spilled the beans on her upcoming projects. She said, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.”

She added, “Then I am doing a remake of Anne Hathaway’s movie The Intern, which is so relevant in today’s times when you have the millennial and the older generation coming together. And then, the most famous story comes out of our country, Mahabharata, in which I am playing Draupadi; I want to tell that story to the world.”

The much-talked-about project Pathan is by Siddharth Anand. It also stars John Abraham in the lead role and Dimple Kapadia in a key role. Salman Khan is also expected to make a special cameo in the thriller movie.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is also said to have some cameos lined up -- ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.

