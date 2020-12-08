African comedian recreates Shah Rukh Khan's scenes from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', video goes viral

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Dec 08, 2020, 03.21 PM(IST)

Comedian enacts Shah Rukh Khan's scenes from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Photograph:( Twitter )

Recently, a comedian from East Africa shared a video recreating scenes from Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic hit film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

Shah Rukh Khan has quite a fan following. 

Recently, a comedian from East Africa shared a video recreating scenes from Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic hit film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and it will bring back a flood of memories for all you SRK fans. 

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Rahul, a college going boy who becomes best friends with Anjali played by Kajol. The video has a woman comedian enact scenes from the film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and play Anjali while the male comedian who has posted the video enacts SRK.

Watch the video here:

The video is now trending majorly on the internet. 

