Viral: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan becomes internet's darling as he sings Charlie Puth's Attention

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan has quite a gift or so his fans on the internet think!

The star kid recently sang popular song ‘Attention’ by Charlie Puth and social media users think that he’s really good at it. The video of him singing has now gone viral.

In the video, Aryan Khan is seen wearing a white t-shirt and camouflage jacket which he plays a guitar and sings Attention with a friend.

Aryan recently celebrated his birthday in November and is mostly in news for his pictures although it’s said that he’s camera shy.

Last year, during an episode of My Next Guest, Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Shah Rukh Khan while talking about Aryan’s future plans said, "Aryan doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me. He came to me and said, 'I don't think I want to act'."

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids, Suhana and Aryan are pursuing their higher studies abroad. They both returned to India earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.