Never say never: AP Dhillon could make music for Bollywood when the 'time is right'

One of the most loved names in the music industry in India right now, AP Dhillon has truly arrived. With chart-busting numbers, sold-out shows, celebrities jamming to his music and now a biopic documentary on the rise of his fame and success, AP Dhillon has carved a niche for himself and a success story that is bound to inspire anyone who wants to make his or her own space in music. The Punjab-born Canadian singer is currently in the news as the Prime documentary on his life dropped online with a song from the same featuring rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu going viral.

AP Dhillon has a career span of 14 years but has only stuck to his own music and never ventured into Bollywood. In an interview, AP Dhillon aka Amritpal Singh Dhillon was asked why he has not tried his hands in Bollywood. The singer replied, "Maybe, if it is the right time, then I will do it for sure. I’m open to it, but I will do it when I feel the time is right. I have been asked to do tracks for so many films or give my tracks to movies. I don’t want to do this for now. I’m not against anything but I will do it whenever I feel that the time is right.”

Meanwhile, AP Dhillon’s documentary titled AP Dhillon: One of a Kind, the docuseries premiered on Amazon Prime Video last week. AP Dhillon: One of a Kind majorly focuses on how Amritpal Singh Dhillon migrated to Canada and established himself as a leading singer, despite the hurdles he faced. The singer was in India to host a grand screening of his film. The event saw biggies of Bollywood come out in support of the star including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and many others.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.