Neena Gupta denied entry at Bareilly airport's reserved lounge, actress says, 'I'm yet to become a VIP'

Neena Gupta, one of the most renowned actresses in Bollywood, was shockingly stopped from entering the reserved lounge of Bareilly airport. Taking to her Instagram handle, Neena shared the whole incident and how she was denied entry at the airport lounge that was meant for 'VIPs'.

Taking a dig at the airport authorities, Gupta said in a video that she initially considered herself a VIP. However, now she will work hard to actually become one.

In the video shared, the Badhaai Ho actress says in Hindi, “Hello, I am speaking to you from Bareilly airport. This is the reserved lounge where I had sat once, but today I wasn’t allowed. I thought the reserved lounge was for VIPs, and I thought I was one, but I am yet to become a VIP. I need to work hard a lot more to become a VIP.''

Neena shared a video with crying emojis in the caption.

Watch the video here:

Neena is an ardent social media user and enjoys a huge following on the photo-sharing app.

Soon after the video was shared, netizens started reacting.

One user wrote, “You are too good !!! Love your confidence and openess!”

Popular actress Vaishnavi Mahant wrote, “Neena ji you know what you are. These guys don't know how to value the right people. You don't need their evaluation. I know how this feels.”

Neena Gupta Filmography

Neena has been in the industry for over four decades now. She has always been known for her bold choices and for speaking her mind. She was a well-known face of Indian television in the early 1980s and 1990s before she switched to films full-time and acted in several critically acclaimed films.



She was last seen in the series Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and others.

