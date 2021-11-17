Mush alert! Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share adorable photos from their vacation in the hills

How adorable are these two! Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared some loved up photos from their recent stay in the hills. The couple, who tied the knot in Italy in 2018 in a two days ceremony- November 14 and 15- celebrated their third anniversary in an undisclosed location in the hills.



The star couple shared similar photos on their respective profiles.



Deepika captioned the first set of photos as "All of my heart" and the second set as, "And then some (red heart icon)," while giving Ranveer the photo credit.

Ranveer shared the same photos with a red heart icon, an infinity and an amulet icon.

Deepika returned to Mumbai on Tuesday alone and was clicked while exiting the airport.

The two will soon be seen together in '83' where Ranveer plays cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev. Deepika also serves as the co-producer of the film which has been directed by Kabir Khan. '83' will release on December 24 in theatres.

