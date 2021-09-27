Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83' finally gets a release date

There is good news for Ranveer Singh fans. The actor's much-awaited sports drama '83' is finally set to release in theatres later this year.

The Kabir Khan directorial is set to release in cinema halls this Christmas. The latest development comes a day after Maharashtra announced that theatres will be opened in the state in October.

"It`s time...........83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS," Ranveer wrote on Instagram.

'83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained the team in the tournament.

The film was originally scheduled for theatrical release on April 10, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans became super excited to know about the film's release date."Yaaay...finally," a social media user commented. "Eagerly waiting for Christmas now," another one wrote.

Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sahil Khattar are also a part of the movie, which will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ranveer's wife, actress Deepika Padukone will play his onscreen wife in the film. Padukone is also the co-producer of the film along with Kabir Khan.

