6 times Deepika Padukone was awarded internationally for her work beyond cinema

Deepika Padukone has won Crystal Award in Davos 2020 for raising awareness around mental health issues. This is not the first time that the global star has won an award internationally for her work. Here, have a look.
Deepika Padukone has won big at Davos 2020. The 34-year-old Indian Bollywood star has constantly voiced in support of mental health awareness.
She started her own NGO, 'Live Love Laugh' after she battling depression for years.
On Monday, at the World Economic Forum 2020, she won the annual Crystal Award for 'raising mental health awareness' through her work and organisation.
Deepika Padukone was in the list of the TIME's 100 most influential people in the world in 2018, after coming out and talking about the depression she faced in the year 2014.
At that time she said that she was still discovering life and its values.
Vogue magazine gave Deepika Padukone the title of 'International Star who Continue to Shine on a Global Stage' in 2019.
The previous year, the actress was awarded the title of 'The Global Actors Who Know No Limits' by the same publication.
She has also featured on the cover page of Vogue US alongside US star Scarlett Johanson and South Korean actor Doona Bae.
