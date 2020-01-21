6 times Deepika Padukone was awarded internationally for her work beyond cinema

Deepika Padukone has won Crystal Award in Davos 2020 for raising awareness around mental health issues. This is not the first time that the global star has won an award internationally for her work. Here, have a look.

Deepika Padukone wins big at Davos

Deepika Padukone has won big at Davos 2020. The 34-year-old Indian Bollywood star has constantly voiced in support of mental health awareness.

She started her own NGO, 'Live Love Laugh' after she battling depression for years.

On Monday, at the World Economic Forum 2020, she won the annual Crystal Award for 'raising mental health awareness' through her work and organisation.

(Photograph:Instagram)