'Mrs Chatterjee' Rani Mukerji meets 'Gundays' Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

A day before Rani Mukerji rings in her 44th birthday, the actress struck a pose with Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Mukerji's new film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was released in theatres on Friday and the actress presumably met up with the two actors during a special screening of the film in Mumbai. But what caught our attention was how the photos were captioned by both Arjun and Ranveer.



Arjun shared a photo with Rani Mukerji and Ranveer Singh on his Instagram page and wrote, "Mrs Chatterjee ke Do Anmol Ratan (Mrs Chatterjee's Two Precious Jewels)". The post was an instant hit on social media with many fans flooding the comment section with hearts and fire emojis. Ranveer Singh also reacted to the post by sharing multiple hearts.

Seconds later, Ranveer too shared a similar photo of the trio on his Instagram feed and wrote, "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Gunday".

Arjun and Ranveer had worked together in Gunday in 2014 which was produced by Aditya Chopra, Rani's husband and veteran filmmaker-producer.

Rani returned on screen after a break of three years with Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, a film based on an actual incident that took place in 2011 where an Indian couple's children were taken away from Norway's Child Welfare Service over the pretext of bad parenting.

The film has been witnessing steady growth at the box office. The film has earned over Rs 6.42 crore( 7,77,397 USD approx) in India within three days of its release. The film stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh in key roles along with Mukerji.



Many from the film fraternity including, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kajol, and others hailed the performance of the actress. Praising Rani, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a queen can. Director Ashima shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim (Sarbh), Anirban Bhattacharya Namit, Saumya Mukherjee, and Balaji Gauri all shine. A must-watch."