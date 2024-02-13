Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine sets premiere date for March

The new season of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine is set to premiere soon. Audible announced the release date of the fourth season of the Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders along with the lead cast.

After Kareena Kapoor as Black Widow, Saif Ali Khan as Star-Lord, and Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye, it’s now Wolverine’s turn to entertain the audiences and take them on a unique journey of Marvel’s unique characters.

The new season that takes forward the story of Wolverine will be led by Sharad Kelkar who will voice the iconic character. Joining him on this journey will be Mithila Palkar as Sofia, Neelam Kothari as Jean Grey, Aadil Khan as Captain America, Vijay Vikram Singh as Professor X/Charles Xavier, Sharad Chandan Roy Sanyal as Crossbones, Aalekh Sangal as Red Skull, Chetanya Adib as Cyclops, Abish Mathew as Kevin and Sachin Kumbhar as Bucky.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine will premiere on March 13, 2024. Following the success of the first three seasons of Marvel’s Wastelanders released in 2023, the six-season audio epic re-commences in 2024 with one of the world’s most well-known superheroes.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine Plot

Thirty years ago, supervillains won. After killing the Avengers, the X-Men, and nearly every other superhero, the Red Skull took over the United States. Since that day, a traumatised Wolverine has wandered in a daze of survivor’s guilt and self-loathing over his feelings of failure to protect his fellow X-Men and their mutant students.

Wolverine encounters Sofia, a young mutant in hiding, and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. When the Red Skull and his top lieutenant Crossbones frame Wolverine and escalate anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, Wolverine realises that his only option may be to face Red Skull and his savage allies head-on. But a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first.

What is this series: Marvel’s Wastelanders?

Marvel’s Wastelanders is the first collaboration between Audible and Marvel Entertainment and will be released simultaneously in French, German, Hindi, Italian and Japanese in the respective countries as a global audio experience.

The next two in the lineup after Wolverine are Marvel’s Wastelanders series, Doom, and Marvel’s Wastelanders. Currently, there is no more information on the cast and premiere dates for the last two seasons.

