Marathi series 'Pet Puran' to start streaming from May 6 on SonyLIV

SonyLIV is all set to premiere the Marathi series, ‘Pet Puraan’ on May 6.

Pet Puraan brings to light the clash in mindsets and priorities between a modern-day, working couple who do not wish for kids and their respective families, who have a more traditional approach towards what completes a family.

The show stars Sai Tamhankar and Lalit Prabhakar. Pet Puraan is created and written by director Dnyanesh Zoting and is produced by Ranjit Gugle of Huge Productions.

Watch the trailer here:

It will stream in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.