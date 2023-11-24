Manoj Bajpayee starrer survival thriller Joram drops its trailer

Zee Studios, in collaboration with Makhijafilm, has released the trailer of their upcoming survival thriller, Joram. The film stars actors Manoj Bajpayee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Smita Tambe. It is scheduled for release on December 8.

The much-awaited trailer teases a never-before-seen rustic avatar of Manoj Bajpayee, portraying a father on the run, navigating through life's challenges with a baby strapped to him. Director Devashish Makhija weaves a tale of an outcast fighting for survival, promising to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Writer-director Devashish Makhija said, "This survival thriller drama plumbs the depths of human resilience and the pursuit of life against all odds. At Makhijafilm, producer Anupama Bose and the entire brilliant, fearless crew and cast have all put in an incredible amount of hard work and years of thought into the making of this film. We are grateful to Zee Studios for this - our first ever big screen release - and we are all brimming with eager anticipation for the world to finally see it.”

Watch the trailer of Joram here:

Manoj Bajpayee added, "I am thrilled to be a part of Joram. The film has really pushed boundaries in all aspects. I am thankful to Zee and Devashish for believing in me. We’re really overwhelmed by the response we have got so far and I’m very excited for everyone to watch the trailer because it really offers you a glimpse of what’s to come.”