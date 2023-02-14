Lagaan actor Javed Khan Amrohi dies due to lung failure

Veteran Indian actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday, said media reports. The cause of death is said to be lung failure. Indianexpress.com said that the actor was in his early 70s. Javed was known for supporting performances in popular Hindi films like Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, Andaz Apna Apna, and Chak De! India.

Film director Ramesh Talwar said in an interaction with news agency PTI, "Javed was suffering from breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past one year. He was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home. He passed away at the hospital around 1 pm as both his lungs failed."

Irrepairable Loss 💔

RIP #JavedKhanAmrohi ji

A supremely fine talent...will always be remembered 🙏🏼🙏🏼💐 pic.twitter.com/eV4yFX80My — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) February 14, 2023 ×

Apart from his work in films, Javed Khan will also be remembered for his work in TV. He performed in classic TV shows on Doordarshan (Indian state broadcaster) like Mirza Ghalib and Nukkad.

Akhilendra Mishra, Javed's co-star from Lagaan, an Aamir Khan-led epic historical sports drama, paid homage to him on Facebook. He wrote, "Here's paying tribute Javed Khan sahab. Excellent actor, senior theatre artist, and a member of IPTA (Indian People’s Theatre Association).”

His fans also took to social media handles to share tributes and pay condolences to his family. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of #JavedKhanAmrohi, a talented actor and a memorable part of the Indian film industry. His role in Andaz Apna Apna will remain etched in our hearts forever. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

One wrote, "Today we remember the talented #JavedKhanAmrohi, who left an indelible mark on the silver screen with his versatile performances in iconic movies like Lagaan, Andaz Apna Apna, and Chak De India. Your legacy lives on through your work. Rest in peace 🙏"

Javed Khan Amrohi is survived by his two children, a son and a daughter.

Watch WION live!