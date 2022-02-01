Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan become parents to a baby boy

Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan are now parents to a baby boy. The actor shared the happy news on Monday on his Instagram page.



"To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings," he posted.

fter hearing about the arrival of the newborn, fans and members of the film industry dropped heartfelt wishes for Kunal and Naina.



"Biggest congratulations Kuns n Nains...you are gonna be incredible parents," Sussanne Khan commented.



"Love you all," Naina`s cousin and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote.



Kunal and Naina tied the knot in 2015. For the unversed, Naina, an investment banker, is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother Ajitabh and Ramola Bachchan.



Kunal is known for his films 'Rang De Basanti', 'Meenaxi', 'Dear Zindagi' among others. He was last seen playing Emperor Babur in web series 'The Empiree'.