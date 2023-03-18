KRK lands in legal trouble; court issues arrest warrant in defamation case filed by Manoj Bajpayee

An arrest warrant has been issued against film producer, actor and self-proclaimed movie critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK for not appearing in front of the court intentionally to cause a delay in a defamation case filed against him by Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Bajpayee had filed a defamation case against KRK in 2021 for calling him a drug addict in tweets.

On Thursday, the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Indore issued the arrest warrant against KRK and posted the next hearing of the case to May 10, Bajpayee's lawyer Paresh Joshi revealed.

The court previously issued bailable warrants against KRK for not appearing before the court.

On December 13, 2022, the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed KRK's plea seeking the quashing of the defamation case. His lawyers had claimed in the High Court that one of the Twitter handles called "KRK box office", from which the questionable tweet was posted in 2021, had been "sold" to Saleem Ahmed in October 2020.

KRK's lawyers claim that he never intentionally tweeted anything wrong against Bajpayee. However, a tweet posted by the Deshdrohi actor on July 26, 2021, is currently going viral online. In the tweet posted on his official Twitter handle, KRK called Bajpayee "Charsi", "Ganjedi", which translates to cannabis addict. He made the comments while reviewing The Family Man.

"I am not a Lukkha and Faaltu in life, So I don't watch web series. Better you ask Sunil Pal. But why do you like to watch a Charsi, Ganjedi Manoj? You can't be selective. If you hate Charsi Ganjedi in Bollywood, So you should hate everyone," KRK wrote in his now-deleted tweet.

On the movie front, Bajpayee will be recently seen in Gulmohar, a 2023 Hindi-language drama film written and directed by Rahul V. Chittella. It also stars Sharmila Tagore, Simran, Suraj Sharma and Amol Palekar. He is currently shooting for Despatch and Joram.

(With inputs from agencies)

