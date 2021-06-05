Kriti Sanon shares pictures with animals amidst lush green jungles on 'World Environment Day'

Kriti Sanon took to her social media to share a thoughtful message with her fans and followers, on the occasion of 'World Environment Day'.

She posted several pictures of herself, amidst the lush green jungles. In the caption, she wrote, "It's not yours, nor is it mine. It's ours, so let’s protect it! Happy World Environment Day! 🍃"

Take a look:

In the first picture, Kriti can be seen wearing a blue maxi dress, looking all things dreamy and ethereal. In the other pictures, the actress can be seen posing with a giraffe, and a mighty lion and lioness in the other in flowy attires.

The leading lady of tinsel town, has a lineup is to watch out for. She has 'Mimi', 'Hum Do Humaare Do', 'Bhediya', 'Adipurush', 'Ganapath' and 'Bachchan Pandey' in the pipeline.