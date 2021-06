World Environment Day: 5 eco-warriors who have been speaking up for mother earth consistently

As the world celebrates World Environment Day today (June 5), let us acknowledge the valuable work our very own celebrities have been doing consistently to make the planet greener and healthier.

Alia Bhatt

Apart from her savvy use of social media to talk about her life and work, Alia Bhatt has slowly emerged as a celebrity who has her eco-sensitivity in the right place and knows how to make a positive difference. Be it speaking up for the well-being and adoption of stray animals, amplifying COVID-19 related information on her social media platforms or speaking up against plastic waste, Alia is evolving as a messenger of change.

Her love for animals and eco-diversity manifests in multiple posts. She may be just beginning her journey as a green warrior but every message she puts out about the far-reaching impact of plastic waste for instance creates a ripple across her legions of followers. She also famously took the pledge to go plastic-free, supports mass drives to keep beaches garbage-free and has been using her status as a youth icon to address a wide range of issues that need to be mainstreamed.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)