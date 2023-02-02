Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Check dates, venue, guest list and all latest updates

Another year, another Bollywood wedding. After the hush-hush wedding of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, B-town and fans are looking forward to another star couple's wedding, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. One of the most anticipated weddings of this year, the Sid-Kiara wedding is all set to take place this month as preparations have started in full swing. When Kiara was featured on Koffee.

With Karan last year, she hinted that her wedding would take place soon and since then, fans have been wishing for her long-awaited union with one of Bollywood's most desirable bachelors couple met on the sets of the blockbuster movie, Shershah, and been reportedly dating since then. Here are all the details of the big fat Punjabi-Sindhi wedding:

Haldi and Sangeet of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

As per various reports, both sangeet and haldi ceremonies will take place on the same day, followed by the wedding of Sidharth and Kiara in the presence of their family and close friends. A lot of their common friends and family members have already started their shopping for marigold and yellow-themed outfits for their haldi. The couple is also discussing their sangeet playlist with their friends and needless to say, this playlist will include their Shershaah song, Raataan Lambiyan and all their pre-wedding festivities might start on 4 February.

Venue of the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are said to be planning a destination wedding. Kiara's family lives in Mumbai, whereas Sidharth was born and raised in Delhi. According to various Bollywood media outlets, their wedding preparations have already begun in Jaisalmer. Suryagarh Palace will host a royal wedding for the Shershaah couple on 6 February. The wedding festivities are expected to begin on 5 February with a sangeet, followed by wedding pheras on 6 February and a reception on 7 February.

Special plans for the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding

Guests will experience Rajasthan's vibrant culture during their three-day wedding event. Local Kathputli and Manganiyaar artists have been invited to perform at the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The menu will also include a lavish spread of Continental and Indian cuisine, as well as local Rajasthani delicacies. Special camel rides have also been arranged for guests who want to see the Thar desert.

In terms of wedding preparations, around 80 rooms have been booked at a luxury palace in Jaisalmer. Around 70 cars, including the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and BMW amongst others, have also been booked to ferry guests to and fro.

Guest list at the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding

According to new reports, the wedding will be small but grand event, with a guest list of about 100-125 people. This will include Sidharth and Kiara's families, as well as some close industry friends. Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Isha Ambani, Kiara's school friend, will attend the wedding.