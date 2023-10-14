Khushi Kapoor slays again in an all-pink dress, check out her look

The girl who gives everyone style goals be it the airport or the runway in Paris, Khushi slays again in an all-pink look.

In a dazzling occasion that brought together the worlds of beauty, fashion, and self-care, Khushi Kapoor was officially announced as the brand ambassador for Sol De Janeiro, the award-winning brand of skin and body care products. Images shared on social media were soon viral with a flurry of comments on how drop-dead gorgeous the young actor looked!

Her choice of a pink corset paired with a silk pink wrap skirt and matching pink stilettos turned heads and accentuated her elegant yet youthful style which is pure fashion goals. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k) × Khushi Kapoor who has been making headlines for her upcoming debut in Archies has established herself as a fashion trendsetter with her fearless fashion choices. As she sets to be the face of a luxury brand, Khushi brings to the table her own unique aesthetic that proves she’s a league of her own.

Khushi's fashion journey in Paris made waves across spheres as she was the only Indian invitee for the coveted Dior Spring Summer 24 collection in the fashion capital of the world. She attended the show alongside Icons like Charlize Theron and Robbert Pattinson to name a few. Her looks were widely appreciated and she has surely set the bar high with each appearance, and takes the narrative ahead with each event such as this one.

