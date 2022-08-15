'KGF' director Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' to release on this date, Prabhas new look out

Prabhas is back with his new action avatar. Marking the special occasion of Independence day, makers announced the much-awaited release date of 'Baahubali' star's fourthcoming project 'Salaar'. 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel's movie will release next year on 28th September 2023.



The movie was set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022, but was postponed after the halt due to covid.



Along with the release date, the makers also dropped the poster featuring Prabhas. Looking at the actor's looks seems like the movie will be dark, high on action, violent, and might be one of the 2023's biggest blockbusters.

'PIPPA' teaser: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur's film recounts 1971 Indo-Pak war



Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, ''#TheEraOfSalaarBegins. See you at the cinema on 28.09.2023. #Salaar''

In the poster, the 'Radhe Shyam' actor is standing in a ripped and rugged avatar and is flaunting his chiselled six-pack abs. He's wearing gun belts and is holding swords soaked up in the blood.



The movie has been shot in countries like Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and work on the first instalment of the project is almost completed. The film comes from the makers and technicians of 'KGF' and has been made in a whooping budget of 400+ crores



Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif announce release date of 'Tiger 3' as 'Ek Tha Tiger' completes 10 years



The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, besides, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and others in the pivotal roles.



The movie is backed by production house Hombale Films.