Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif announce release date of 'Tiger 3' as 'Ek Tha Tiger' completes 10 years

What better day to announce the release date of Tiger 3 than the day 'Ek Tha Tiger' completes 10 years? On August 15, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan took to social media to mark the 10th anniversary of their superhit 'Ek Tha Tiger'.



The film, helmed by Kabir Khan, was an espionage drama featuring Khan and Kaif in lead roles. It had released on August 15 2012 and was a blockbuster of the year. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film's success prompted the producers to make a sequel, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film had released in 2017.



Now, the makers are coming back with 'Tiger 3'- the third film in the franchise. On Monday, Khan announced the film's release date- which will be an Eid release and hit theatres on April 21, 2023.



While sharing the same, the superstar wrote, "#10YearsOfEkThaTiger...And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | @kabirkhankk | @aliabbaszafar | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf (sic)."

'Tiger 3' be helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.