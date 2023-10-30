Katrina Kaif talks about her intense Tiger 3 stunts, says 'the toughest training of my career'

Katrina Kaif is no stranger to performing stunts, and over the years, she has effortlessly performed some jaw-dropping stunt scenes in various movies that have given us all goosebumps. However, in her upcoming movie Tiger 3, Kaif has taken her stunt game to the next level.



In the third movie of the action franchise, Kaif reprises her role as Pakistani spy Zoya opposite Salman Khan's Tiger.

Talking about her return, Katrina shared, ''Tiger 3 shows that there is nothing that a woman can’t do when it comes to saving her family or a nation or humanity. A character like Zoya is important and necessary to tell people that girls can be nurturers as well as fierce protectors. Zoya is one of the most cherished roles of my career!”

She added further: “I love action as a genre and playing a spy is a dream come true! I knew that this was going to be a part of my legacy, so I always give my 200 per cent for this franchise. Every Tiger film has taken Zoya a notch above, and she has fought harder, and it has been bloodier. That’s the USP of the character, which I love!”

Talking about her preparation, Katrina shared that it was ''the toughest training of my career so far.''

Katrina added: “For Tiger 3, my action prep was at least for about two months. We wanted Zoya to look agile, have more speed, and greater strength. I really had to go through the grind and it was definitely the toughest training of my career so far, when you see the kind of action that Zoya has done, you will realise that such sequences may not have been attempted by a women before.”

“Executed by some of the best action teams in the world, I’m super excited for audiences to see these sequences on the big screen, ” she concluded.

Before Katrina, Michelle Lee opened up on shooting a fighting scene with Katrina in the towel

Lee, who has been part of many Hollywood movies like Scarlett Johannson's Black Widow, and Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean, praised Katrina's performance, said, “Katrina was as graceful and professional as can be. She worked really hard on getting the movements precise and making sure all the movements flow. It was clear she had experience in choreography so it was super easy to work with her. We worked up a sweat!”

The third film of the blockbuster franchise will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra and others. Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo as Pathaan in the film.