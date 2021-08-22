Kartik Aaryan welcomes Alaya F onboard for 'Freddy'

'Jawani Janeman' actress Alaya F joined Kartik Aaryan next 'Freddy'



The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to social media and welcomed Alaya onboard.



In the picture, Alya is donning a crop sweatshirt in a monochromatic frame and there is a small cake for her welcome. Kartik said, “Welcome @alayaf. From Freddy,”.

Reacting to his post, she commented, "Soooooooooooo happy to be onboard." She also commented, "When did you decide to post this!!!" To which Kartik replied, "Freddy loves to give surprises."



A few weeks before, Kartik took to Instagram to confirm that Freddy has officially hit the floors. Sharing a picture of a clapperboard, the actor wrote, “A film that’s been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally he comes to life !! Now shooting #Freddy.”



Kartik new movie is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films). Reportedly, the movie loosely showcases the fine line between love and obsession.



Apart from Freddy, Kartik is working on Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka', and 'Captain India'.