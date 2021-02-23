Kartik Aaryan-Tabu starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' gets a release date

Upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ finally has a release date.

Kartik Aaryan, Tanu and Kiara Advani starrer is scheduled to hit theatres on November 19, 2021. The comedy psychological thriller was scheduled for an earlier date previously but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, production of the film got halted last year.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It is directed by Anees Bazmee & is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.

Coming back to the screens after 13 years, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is Kartik Aaryan's first release of 2021 up until now.

‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ released in 2007 and was the Hindi remake of Malayalam film, ‘Manichitrathazhu’ that released in 1993.