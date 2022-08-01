Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' title changed, first look revealed

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani together enthralled the audience with their top-notch performance in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and now they are coming back again and this time with a new love saga. On Sunday, the makers announced the new title of the movie i.e 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. Previously, the movie was titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' but the makers decided to change the title of the movie in order to ''avoid hurting sentiments''.

Last year, the makers released an official statement and wrote, '' A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans (sic)."



Along with the title, they also dropped the first look of Kiara ad Kartik from the film. Wishing Kiara her 30th birthday, Kartik wrote, “Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem. #SatyapremKiKatha. @kiaraaliaadvani.''

In the picture, Kartik and Kiara are holding each other affectionately and Kiara is wrapping her 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' co-star in her arms.



More information about the movie like the release date and the supporting cast has been kept under wraps.

The film is helmed by director Sameer Vidwans, best-known for his National Award-winning Marathi drama 'Anandi Gopal'.



The upcoming film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures.

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani are on cloud nine after the release of their horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiya'. The film has earned over ₹252.30 crores at the box office and continues to do good business across cinemas.

It has also become the second-highest Hindi top-grossing movie in India.