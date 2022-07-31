Birthday special: A look at Kiara Advani's biggest hits so far - 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to 'Kabir Singh'

Good Newwz

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film was a comedy-drama which starred Kiara along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.



The 30-year-old actor portrayed the role of a woman who opted for in-vitro fertilization but later falls into trouble when the sperm gets mixed up with another couple with the same surname Batra (played by Akshay and Kareena). The was declared a hit at the box office and collected over Rs 300 crores at the box office.



Apart from this, she will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film `Govinda Mera Naam` alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced by Dharma Productions, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

