Karishma Tanna bags Best Actress at Busan Fest 2023, Scoop wins Best Series

Karishma Tanna burst through the acting space with her stellar performance in Netflix’s Scoop. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series became a huge hit with critics and audiences alike. Now, the show has won Karishma her first Best Actress award at the Busan Film Festival 2023. In addition to Best Actress nomination, Scoop was also nominated in the Best Asian TV Series category. The show won both the awards.

Karishma Tanna wins Best Actress Award

Her first in the leading category, Karishma Tanna expressed her excitement at picking up the award, “And we Bring it Home. I am absolutely thrilled to share with you all that our #series #Scoop #scooponnetflix has won 2 awards for Best Asian Series and Best Lead Actress on @netflix_in at the @busanfilmfest @aca_g.ott2023. To be nominated here was a huge honour and to win in both the categories is just overwhelming. So much gratitude in our hearts. Special Thank u to my director, @hansalmehta, Thanku @castingchhabra. Here’s to many more exciting projects, and I can’t wait to share them with you all! P.s. This is my first ever award for the category -Best Actress and I am so lucky to have my first as the best one”.

Soon after she posted, her friends from the industry congratulated the actor. The biggest shoutouts came from her director Hansal Mehta and actor Rajkummar Rao. While Hansal wrote, “Proud of you KT”, Rajkummar wrote, “Heartiest congratulations Karishma.”

Hansal Mehta also shared the news on social media and wrote, “So we won two awards at the @busanfilmfest @aca_g.ott2023 - Best Asian Series, Best Lead Actress to the awesome @karishmaktanna for our series #Scoop. To be nominated here was a huge honour and to win in both the categories just overwhelming. So much gratitude in our hearts.”

About Scoop

Based on Jigna Vora’s book Behind Bars In Byculla, Scoop follows the story of crime reporter Jagruti Pathak (played by Karishma Tanna). After a fellow journalist is murdered by the Chhota Rajan gang in 2011, Jagruti’s investigation into the murder soon leads to her being arrested and falsely accused of the crime. It was released on Netflix in June.

