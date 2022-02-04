Kareena Kapoor roped in for Sujoy Ghosh's crime film

Kareena Kapoor is all geared to return to screens. First film she’s signed post the delivery of her second son Jeh is rumoured to be Sujoy Ghosh’s crime mystery.

The crime film is the official Hindi adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s most acclaimed work, ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. Higashino’s novel revolves around a single mother who accidentally kills her ex-husband. The actress is believed to have already started prepping for her character in the film.

It will reportedly also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in key roles. It is all set to go on floors in March this year.

It’s also said that the cast will start working on workshops soon and if things go according to plan, they will be heading to a hill station in West Bengal next month to start filming.

The film was initially supposed to have Saif Ali Khan but at the time it couldn’t materialise and the director had to let go of the story. After seven years, Sujoy is kickstarting the project with Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor is meanwhile awaiting the release of her film with Aamir Khan titled ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. It is slated to release in theatres on April 14, 2022. She also has an untitled project with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta.

