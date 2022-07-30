Kareena Kapoor debunks third pregnancy rumours, says, 'That picture was morphed'

Rumours were rife that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her third child when she was out on a vacation in Europe with her husband Saif Ali Khan and two sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. A picture of the 41-year-old with a baby bump had been doing rounds on social media. And, many believed that the actress is indeed going to embrace motherhood for the third time soon. However, in a recent interview, Kapoor debunked all the rumours and put a stop to all the speculations. She shared that the picture was morphed and she has just gained a little weight these days.

In an interview with HT, Kareena said, "That picture was morphed! My tummy looked like that, and I went ‘Oh my God, is it that? Or maybe it’s the wine and pasta, I don’t know!’ I had been on a 40 day vacation, I have no idea, I lost count of how many pizzas I had eaten. That’s it, I had to take it in my stride, and say ‘chill, it’s okay, we are also human beings’."

"Am I some machine? Leave the choice to me na!" she added.

A few days ago, Kapoor shared a picture in a black ensemble and gave a hint to her fans that she has shot for an episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7'.

"I like my Koffee black," read her caption. Take a look!

On the movie front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Helmed by Advait Chandan, it stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

The actress will be making her OTT debut soon with Sujoy Ghosh's 'The Devotion of Suspect X' starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She has another project with Hansal Mehta in her kitty.