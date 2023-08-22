Karan Johar wants to watch Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, the actress responds
After Karan Johar confessed that he is looking forward to watch Emergency, the film's director and leading lady Kangana Ranaut has responded.
At a recent event, Karan Johar admitted that he is looking forward to watching Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, based on the events of 1975-77 when then prime minister Indira Gandhi put India under a state of emergency. The director and the actress have had a long-standing feud and hence Johar's revelation came as a surprise to many. During an event on Monday, Johar was asked about a political event that he wishes to watch in a film. Karan replied, "Emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it.”
Emergency features Kangana as Indira Gandhi and will be released in November 2023.
Kangana Ranaut responds
A fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Karan Johar's recent statement about Kangana's film and wrote, "Really? Change of heart."
Kangana responded to this post, writing, "Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worst smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend…"
Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful… https://t.co/iruVo5wq5o— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 22, 2023
Kangana Ranaut further wrote, “Almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned into a living nightmare for me… Ha ha I am scared now, very scared… because he is excited again…”
Manikarnika controversy
Kangana perhaps was referring to Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi a film which she co-directed with Krish.
Krish had accused Kangana of hijacking his film. The director had claimed Krish was removed from the film, and Kangana had said that she reshot significant portions of it, for which she took a co-director credit.
Karan Johar-Kangana's feud
Their public spat over the last many years has made headlines. It all began when Kangana alleged that Karan was the flagbearer of nepotism in Koffee With Karan (KWK) season 5.
Kangana, who is known for her blunt statements took a jibe at the KWK host during a rapid-fire round. Kangana was a guest on the show along with actor Saif Ali Khan. Her remarks left Karan stunned, and what followed were back-to-back comments and reactions from them and other celebrities about nepotism in the film industry.
“In my biopic, if ever it's made, you'll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know, very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag-bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia," Kangana had famously said on Koffee With Karan.