Karan Johar wants to watch Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Are things getting better between them?

You rarely find Karan Johar engaging in a heart-to-heart in public on issues that are close to him. Sitting down for a chat session in Mumbai on Monday, Karan Johar opened up on his equation with Kangana Ranaut, mentioning he’s excited to watch her upcoming film Emergency, that he doesn’t like being called “Kjo”, and that Bollywood inflates box office numbers to suit themselves.

Attending an event in Mumbai, Karan Johar was seen engaging in a rapid-fire session (much like he challenges actors and actresses on his show Koffee With Karan) where he spilled beans on how much he detests it when people refer to him as Kjo. He said, “It is just annoying when people call me Kjo.”

Karan Johar on why tentpoles crashed this year

When he was asked what went wrong with films like Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he said that he’s watched Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and remembered crying at the end of it. He didn’t know why it did not work.

Then they moved to the topic of biopics and Karan Johar was asked which non-filmy celebrity he would like to host on Koffee With Karan and he said Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Talking about biopics, Karan said that he would cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play Neeta Ambani, Pankaj Tripathi for conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s role, Amitabh Bachchan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role, Ranbir Kapoor as Rahul Gandhi and Vicky Kaushal as Virat Kohli.

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut's equation

Karan Johar also didn’t hide his appreciation for Kangana Ranaut. When asked if he would make a film about a political event, Karan said, “The emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it.” The Emergency stars Kangana Ranaut and she is all set to portray the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He also revealed some inside secrets of Bollywood as he accused the industry of “fudging up numbers”. He said, “We are all liars. We are all big fat liars.”

We wonder how Kangana Ranaut will react to these statements considering she always has something to say when it comes to Karan Johar and his films.

