Karan Johar tests negative for coronavirus, says ‘My home is not a hotspot of COVID’

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and best friend Amrita Arora got tested positive for COVID-19, there was news that the two and some others had contracted the virus courtesy of a party they attended at Karan Johar’s residence n Mumbai.

Many even called the director cum producer’s home a hotspot for virus. That statement did not go down well with him. Kareena Kapoor got COVID-19 after attending Karan Johar's party last week

In a statement about his health and testing negative for COVID-19, Karan Johar shared a lengthy message on Instagram and wrote, "My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all NEGATIVE! In fact I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city...Salute to them. To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a "party"...And my home which we maintain strict protocols is certainly no "hotspot" of COVID. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and NO one would treat that pandemic lightly... My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts. Lots of love and safety to all."

Karan Johar and family have tested negative for COVID-19.

A day after Kareena Kapoor tested Covid positive, sanitation workers were photographed spraying disinfectant at Karan Johar as well as Kareena Kapoor's houses.

On the work front, Karan Johar recently wrapped the Delhi schedule of his next film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.