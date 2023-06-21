Kangana Ranaut on Elon Musk-PM Modi meet: 'Two of my favourite people'

Kangana Ranaut also shared a picture of PM Narendra Modi standing next to Elon Musk and quoted the statement of Tesla CEO, “I am a fan of PM, Narendra Modi”. “Two of my favourite people, such a lovely morning,” wrote Kangana Ranaut. This is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut has openly expressed her support towards Narendra Modi or Elon Musk. Just a few days back, Kangana praised the Twitter chief after he replied to a tweet praising Indian food. Commenting on Musk's post on Twitter, Kangana wrote, “How many more reasons will you give us to like you more and more.”

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is known for her never-hold-back attitude. The Manikarnika star has once again grabbed attention with her latest Instagram Stories. Wondering what she posted about? Well, the actor said it was a “lovely morning” since two of her favourite people shared the same frame. Kangana Ranaut revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are two of her favourite people. This revelation came after Musk and Modi's meeting during the PM’s state visit to the US. Several photos from the meeting have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Moreover, the 36-year-old actor has never hesitated from expressing her likes for PM Modi. Ahead of the 2019 elections, Kangana Ranaut had voiced her support for BJP and Modi. She even called him the most deserving candidate.

Elon Musk and Narendra Modi’s meeting

According to ANI, Elon Musk did not only call himself a fan of Narendra Modi but also added that he wants to do the right thing for India. According to the 51-year-old businessman, the Indian Prime Minister wants to be supportive and open to new companies in India but also ensure that any moves add to the country’s advantage.

Does the Musk-Modi meeting mean Tesla is finally coming to India?

It’s a known fact that Elon Musk has been preparing to launch Tesla in India for a long time. But due to several reasons, the project has not come to fruition. Musk and Modi’s meeting may give some hope to Tesla’s followers that the models would soon run on Indian roads.

Kangana Ranaut’s work projects

Coming back to Kangana Ranaut, the Queen actress is busy promoting the movie Tiku Weds Sheru, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutant Avneet Kaur. The movie is being produced by Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Emergency. After Manikarnika, this will be her second directorial. Kangana’s upcoming projects also include Tejas and Chandramukhi 2.